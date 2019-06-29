Rescue team members retrieved from AN-32 aircraft crash site in Arunachal: IAF

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday evening retrieved all the members of a rescue team from the site where one of its AN 32 aircraft had crashed in Arunachal Pradesh earlier this month.

The AN-32 transporter aircraft had crashed on June 3 and the IAF was able to trace the wreckage in Arunachal Pradesh on June 11. A day later, the rescue team had reached the site to retrieve the bodies of 13 IAF personnel who were on board the aircraft.

The task of retrieving the bodies and remains of the 13 air force personnel was completed on June 20.

The effort to retrieve the rescue team members was delayed due to inclement weather and rain. The weather improved slightly in the evening, allowing the risky helicopter operations to be undertaken, the IAF said.

All the 15 members of the rescue team -- eight IAF personnel, four from the Army and three civilians -- were retrieved with the help of Advanced Light Helicopters and Mi-17V5 helicopters.

All the members of the rescue team were in good health, the IAF said.

