Arunachal trouble: Army patrols Itanagar; CM says PRC a

patrolled the streets of capital Monday as people spilled out into the streets defying curfew despite Pema Khandu's assurance that grant of permanant residence to six non-native communities in the state was a "closed issue", officials said.

Curfew that was clamped in and adjoining Naharlagun town on Saturday was in force but it did not deter protesters from venturing into the troubled streets that were scene of pitched battles with security forces over the last three days that left three people dead, including two in police firing on Sunday.

were also off since Saturday.

No major incident of violence has been reported from anywhere since morning as Arunachal Scouts, an infantry regiment of the trained in mountain warfare, marched through the streets of the two towns to instill confidence among people and ward off possible violence, officials said.

"Never again will we take up the issue of PRC. The issue is closed," Khandu told national TV, as he attempted to smooth ruffled feathers of various community groups up in arms against his government over the proposed grant of Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) to six communities that are not natives of but are living there for decades.

The six communities are Deoris, Sonowal Kacharis, Morans, Gorkhas, Adivasis and Mishings.

The BJP government of the state had decided to implement the recommendation of a for granting PRC to these communities living in and Changlang districts for decades.

The JHPC's recommendation was to be tabled in the state assembly on Saturday but the house was adjourned sine die amid spiralling violence.

"For the peace & tranquility of our state, Government has already dropped the PRC matter of & Changlang districts," Khandu had tweeted on Sunday, seeking to calm the frayed tempers as mobs rampaged through the streets of the two towns, clashing with security forces, setting ablaze hundreds of buses and damaging public and private property.

Even the private residence of Deputy was not spared by arsonists. The office of was also ransacked.

It was when mobs proceeded towards the chief minister's residence that police opened fire, killing two protesters on Sunday.

Scores of people, including security personnel, were injured in clashes.

Amid violent protests, Khandu expressed sorrow at the loss of lives.

"Deeply pained & saddened at the loss of three lives and I pray to almighty that their soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

The Centre has rushed in 1,000 personnel of Central Paramilitary Forces to assist the in restoring peace.

