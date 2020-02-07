Arvind Kejriwal pays obeisance at Delhi's Hanuman temple, day before polls

-
ALSO READ
Arvind Kejriwal delayed by roadshow, to file nomination on Tuesday
Over 58% in Delhi 'very much satisfied' with Kejriwal as Delhi CM: Survey
People rising above personal choices and supporting AAP: Arvind Kejriwal
Will make Delhi pollution-free in next 5 years if re-elected: Kejriwal
Onion prices: Centre has stopped controlled-rate supply, alleges Kejriwal
-
A day before the Delhi polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday paid obeisance at the famous Hanuman Temple near Connaught Place.
He along with his wife Sunita offered prayers at the temple located on the Kharak Singh Marg.
Delhi elections will be held on Saturday and the result will be declared on February 11.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU