Delhi HC stays hike in auto fares; set back to AAP govt ahead of polling
Arvind Kejriwal pays obeisance at Delhi's Hanuman temple, day before polls

He along with his wife Sunita offered prayers at the temple located on the Kharak Singh Marg

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Hanuman Mandir, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

A day before the Delhi polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday paid obeisance at the famous Hanuman Temple near Connaught Place.

He along with his wife Sunita offered prayers at the temple located on the Kharak Singh Marg.

Delhi elections will be held on Saturday and the result will be declared on February 11.
First Published: Fri, February 07 2020. 17:06 IST

