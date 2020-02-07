BJP leaders dedicate assembly election to clean and beautiful Delhi

Stressing that the assembly polls are dedicated to a clean and beautiful Delhi, BJP leaders on Thursday said the country was moving fast on the path of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the AAP and the Congress were trying to "weaken" it.

BJP chief JP Nadda hit out at the ruling AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of "saving Tukde Tukde gang and endangering security of the country for political gains".

"This election is dedicated to a clean, healthy, beautiful, safe and developed Delhi," he said.

Nadda addressed meetings in Adarsh ??Nagar, Tri Nagar and Jangpura Assembly segments on the last day of campaigning for the Delhi election.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari held a series of roadshows in various constituencies seeking support for the party in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. He attacked Kejriwal and his government alleging, "Before the elections, Kejriwal showed only dreams to the people of Delhi and made false promises, but could not fulfil them".

His roadshows passed through Ghonda Timarpur, Seemapuri, Karawal Nagar, Seelampur and Babarpur constituencies.

The country is moving fast on the path of development under the leadership of PM Modi while the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress are trying to "weaken" it, he said.

At an election meeting in Karawal Nagar, Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a dig at Kejriwal, saying "he has started reciting Hanuman Chalisa as a BJP wave is sweeping Delhi in the elections".

Kejriwal recently recited Hanuman Chalisa on a news channel, saying it provided peace to him.

Other star campaigners of the BJP, including Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, and Nityanand Rai, party MP Ravi Kishan, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar, former WWF wrestler Khali and Bollywood actor and MP Sunny Deol, participated in the campaigning on the last day.

BJP chief Nadda held 15 roadshows and 29 public meetings, while Home Minister Amit Shah participated in 11 roadshows and 39 meetings in different assembly constituencies.

Irani held 26 meetings, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh 12 and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari held 10 meetings. Former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis also held several meetings in the city.

The BJP is seeking to capture power in Delhi after a gap of over two decades. It was routed by the AAP in 2015, reducing its tally of seats to just three.

The voting for Delhi polls will be held on February 8 and results will be out on February 11.