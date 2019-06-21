Kejriwal meets PM Modi in Parliament; Ayushman Bharat, water harvesting on agenda

Chief Minister on Friday met in Parliament and discussed water harvesting-related issues and the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

"I have congratulated him and wished him luck for the next five years. I told him that it is important for Centre and state government to work together for the development of I have assured him that government will work with them and hopes that we will get support from Centre too," Kejriwal told media after his meeting with the

On agendas discussed in the meeting, Kejriwal tweeted, " plans to store water during the rainy season. One season's water sufficient to meet one year's Delhi's water needs."

He also invited Modi to visit Mohalla clinics and government schools in Delhi.

In another tweet, Kejriwal wrote, "Ayushman Bharat was briefly discussed. Informed the Prime Minister that Delhi government's Delhi Health scheme is much bigger and wider in scope. However, assured him to examine if Ayushman Bharat scheme could also be integrated into our scheme."

However, Kejriwal said that there were no talks regarding the law and order situation in the capital.

