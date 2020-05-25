As air services resume, four flights land at Pune airport

On the first day of resumption of



flight services, the Pune international airport in Maharashtra has handled arrival and departure of seven flights by Monday afternoon, a senior aviation official said.

He said the airport is scheduled to operate the total of 17 flights throughout the day.

Domestic passenger flight operations, which remained suspended for two months owing to the nationwide lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, resumed on Monday.

"Till Monday afternoon, four flights carrying 354 passengers landed at the Pune airport while three flights with 622 passengers have taken off," said an Pune Airport Authority official.

He said details like the places of the origin of the flights and the destination cities will be made available later.

With services of app-based cab aggregators not available as Pune falls in the COVID red zone, the passengers have been instructed to travel to and from the airport either in their own vehicles or use dial a rickshaw facility, he said.

