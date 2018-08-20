Asian Games 2018: Mamata congratulates Bajrang Punia for winning gold medal

JUST IN
Asian Games 2018: Have taken my revenge: Bajrang Punia after winning gold
Punia defeated Takatani Daichi of Japan in the men's 65-kg freestyle title bout held in Jakarta

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Bajrang Punia. Photo: Reuters

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday congratulated wrestler Bajrang Punia for winning India's first gold medal in the 18th Asian Games in the men's 65 kg freestyle title bout today.

Punia defeated Takatani Daichi of Japan in the men's 65-kg freestyle title bout held in Jakarta.

"Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for winning India's first gold medal at the #AsianGames2018 We are all very proud of you," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

Bajrang came into the Games after winning three tournaments -- Commonwealth Games, Tbilisi Grand Prix and Yasar Dogu International -- and carried on with his superlative show here.
First Published: Mon, August 20 2018. 06:50 IST

