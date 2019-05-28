Varuna exercise demonstrated high level of interoperability: France

and held a mega naval exercise in strategically-located in the Horn of Africa, in a demonstration of high level of and deepening cooperation between the two navies.

While the first phase of the Varuna exercise took place off the coast of Goa, the second leg was held in where set up its first overseas military base nearly two years ago.

"The second phase of the Indo-French naval exercise, christened as Varuna 19.2, which was held from May 22nd to 25th, brought together a French nuclear attack submarine, currently deployed in the Indian Ocean, and an Indian submarine," the said in a statement.

"Organised under the operational control of the French Joint Forces in the (ALINDIEN), this exercise was an opportunity to reinforce our capabilities for joint action in a critical and strategic field while demonstrating the high level of achieved," it added.

The naval exercise between and France, initiated in 1983 and christened as 'Varuna' in 2001, forms a vital part of the Indo-French strategic partnership.

French Navy's FNS Charles de Gaulle, two destroyers, FNS Forbin and FNS Provence, frigate FNS Latouche- had also participated in the Varuna exercise.

" and have been strategic partners for more than 20 years. This partnership is the subject of recurrent dialogues and regular bilateral military exercises," the said.

The harbour phase of the exercise at included professional interactions and discussions while the sea phase in comprised various drills across the spectrum of maritime operations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)