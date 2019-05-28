Veteran Freedom Fighter passes away, CM expresses grief

Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of freedom fighter Gian Chand, an said.

Chand breathed his last at his native village in Mohalla Ramgarh of Himachal Pradesh's district on Monday evening.

Born on October 26, 1926, Chand was a member of led by He is survived by wife and three sons.

The prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members.

also condoled the death of the veteran freedom fighter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)