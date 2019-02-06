Aspire Systems acquires iApps,Oracle business unit of Valforma

: Global firm Wednesday said it has acquired iApps, an in the for an "undisclosed sum".

is an Platinum Cloud Standard with expertise in Fusion ERP, HCM CX, Oracle PaaS and Omni-channel contact centre.

Besides the acquisition of iApps, is also acquiring the from Valforma Technology Services Pvt Ltd for "an undisclosed sum".

"The acquisition of and Valforma will help Aspire Systems service mid-size and large enterprises in their move to the cloud from on-premise applications", city-based Aspire Systems said in a statement.

The acquisitions would also enable Aspire's focused effort to address the post modern ERP (enterprise resource planning) strategy that involves surrounding core ERP solutions with best-in-class to enable faster processing.

"The acquisitions are in line with our strategy to invest and deepen our capabilities in next-generation digital technologies that are beginning to scale across the enterprise landscape", company Chairman and CEO, Gowri Shankar Subramanian said.

"Combining the capabilities of and Valforma with our global presence, we will be able to provide enterprise across the world a smooth migration to as part of the cloud-first strategy", he said.

The customers of would now be able to leverage the Oracle Fusion Cloud expertise of iApps and Valforma combined with highly specialised Cloud and Digital Services capability.

The capabilities of iApps and Valforma would also help Aspire Systems develop cloud-based IPs including iEstate, iAutodealer, iPublish, iQuote and iEnergy which are industry specific Oracle Fusion Cloud implementation accelerators, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)