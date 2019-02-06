Aspire Systems acquires iApps,Oracle business unit of Valforma

-
ALSO READ
Oracle vs AWS: Top Oracle executive says AWS database technology 15 years behind Oracle (IANS Special)
Oracle reports $9.2 bn revenue in its fiscal first quarter
Traditional databases like Oracle now history: Amazon CTO (IANS Special)
Indian businesses fast adopting Oracle's 'self-driving' database
Oracle's Kurian to step down as president of product development
-
: Global technology services firm Aspire Systems Wednesday said it has acquired iApps, an Oracle Fusion Cloud specialist in the United Arab Emirates for an "undisclosed sum".
iApps is an Oracle Platinum Cloud Standard Partner with expertise in Oracle Fusion ERP, HCM CX, Oracle PaaS and Omni-channel contact centre.
Besides the acquisition of iApps, Aspire Systems is also acquiring the Oracle Business Unit from Valforma Technology Services Pvt Ltd for "an undisclosed sum".
"The acquisition of iApps and Valforma will help Aspire Systems service mid-size and large enterprises in their move to the cloud from on-premise applications", city-based Aspire Systems said in a statement.
The acquisitions would also enable Aspire's focused effort to address the post modern ERP (enterprise resource planning) strategy that involves surrounding core ERP solutions with best-in-class cloud solutions to enable faster processing.
"The acquisitions are in line with our strategy to invest and deepen our capabilities in next-generation digital technologies that are beginning to scale across the enterprise landscape", company Chairman and CEO, Gowri Shankar Subramanian said.
"Combining the capabilities of iApps and Valforma with our global presence, we will be able to provide enterprise across the world a smooth migration to cloud solutions as part of the cloud-first strategy", he said.
The customers of Aspire Systems would now be able to leverage the Oracle Fusion Cloud expertise of iApps and Valforma combined with highly specialised Cloud and Digital Services capability.
The capabilities of iApps and Valforma would also help Aspire Systems develop cloud-based IPs including iEstate, iAutodealer, iPublish, iQuote and iEnergy which are industry specific Oracle Fusion Cloud implementation accelerators, the release said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU