Business Standard

Assam govt offers job to Pulwama attack victim's daughter

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Sunday offered a job to Didwmsri Basumatary, the daughter of Maneswar Basumatary who was killed in the Pulwama terror attack last month, by relaxing rules of the government.

Sonowal visited the residence of Basumatary at Tamulpur in Baksa district on the occasion of his 'sraddha' ritual.

According to an official release, the chief minister handed over an appointment letter to Didwmsri for the post of Assistant Tourist Information Officer under the Directorate of Tourism, Assam.

"Her appointment has been approved as a very special case and in relaxation of existing rules, provisions and guidelines," the release said.

Over 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 in a terror attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

First Published: Sun, March 03 2019. 22:35 IST

