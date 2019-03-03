UK PM May calls on Imran Khan to take action against terror groups

British spoke to Pakistani on Sunday to emphasise the importance of taking action against all terrorist groups, Downing Street said.

During the phone conversation between the two leaders, May welcomed Khan's commitment to reduce tensions following the return of captured by the Pakistani authorities earlier this week.

"The spoke to Pakistan's today. She welcomed his commitment to reducing tensions with India, and the return of Wing Abhinandan, a Downing Street said.

"The leaders discussed the need to address the causes of this conflict. emphasised the importance of taking action against all terrorist groups, in support of global efforts to combat terrorism, the said.

Both leaders also "reiterated their commitment" to the UK- bilateral relationship during the interaction, which follows heightened tensions between and Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Pulwama district of on February 14.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group had claimed responsibility for the suicide attack in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.

After the Pulwama attack, the carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting what it said was a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26. The next day, Pakistan retaliated with a large air formation, comprising 24 fighter jets, including

Varthaman, who was in one of the eight that took on the invading jets and shot down an F-16, was released at the Wagah border on Friday.

The has repeatedly called for a de-escalation of tensions between and Pakistan since the Pulwama attack on February 14, with senior government ministers holding talks with their counterparts in and Pakistan.

During an urgent question in the on Wednesday, minister had told that the UK would continue to support a listing of Jaish-e-Mohammed and its leader, Masood Azhar, under a Resolution.

