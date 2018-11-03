Assam killings: Congress observe 'black day' in Bengal

The on Friday observed 'black day' across West in protest against the killings of five Bengali-speaking people in Assam's district on Thursday.

Several top state leaders took out protest rallies in the city and accussed the BJP-led government in of purusing divisive politics.

"Both the government and the central government should take steps to enusre safety and security of Bengalis living in Assam," state demanded.

Wearing black badges, Congress activists shouted slogans against the BJP and demanded that a proper inquiry be conducted into the killings.

Unidentified gunmen in shot dead five individuals, including three members of a family, near Kheronibari village in district on Thursday night.

