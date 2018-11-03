Assam killings: Congress observe 'black day' in Bengal

The Congress on Friday observed 'black day' across West Bengal in protest against the killings of five Bengali-speaking people in Assam's Tinsukia district on Thursday.
Several top state Congress leaders took out protest rallies in the city and accussed the BJP-led government in Assam of purusing divisive politics.
"Both the Assam government and the central government should take steps to enusre safety and security of Bengalis living in Assam," state Congress president Somen Mitra demanded.
Wearing black badges, Congress activists shouted slogans against the BJP and demanded that a proper inquiry be conducted into the killings.
Unidentified gunmen in battle fatigue shot dead five individuals, including three members of a family, near Kheronibari village in Tinsukia district on Thursday night.
