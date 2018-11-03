India to extend USD 310 m loan for Zimbabwe power plant

-
ALSO READ
Naidu to visit, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Malawi from Oct 31-Nov 6
India, Zimbabwe ink 6 agreements as Naidu meets Prez Mnangagwa, VP Mohadi
As entrepreneurs, you serve as living bridge between India, Zimbabwe: VP
Vice President to go on three-nation Africa tour
VP Naidu to embark on three-nation visit on Oct 31
-
India on Saturday announced that it would extend a USD 310 million loan to Zimbabwe to finance a rehabilitation project for a thermal power plant that would entail upgrading the station and extending its lifespan.
The decision was taken during a meeting between Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa and delegation-level talks between senior officials of the two countries here, T S Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said while briefing media on the deliberations.
Hwange is Zimbabwe's second biggest power plant with an installed capacity of 920 MW.
India will also extend additional funds of USD 23 million for the Bulawayo thermal power power plant and USD 19.5 million for the Deka pumping and water intake system in Zimbabwe, Tirumurti said.
A fund of USD 2.9 million will also be extended to upgrade the Indo-Zim Technology Centre, which India had gifted to the African country, he said.
Naidu arrived here Friday night on the second leg of his six-day three-nation tour to Africa, which aims at deepening India's strategic cooperation with Botswana, Zimbabwe and Malawi.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU