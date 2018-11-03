India to extend USD 310 m loan for Zimbabwe power plant

on Saturday announced that it would extend a USD 310 million loan to to finance a rehabilitation project for a thermal power plant that would entail upgrading the station and extending its lifespan.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Vice M Venkaiah Naidu and and delegation-level talks between senior officials of the two countries here, T S Tirumurti, (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said while briefing media on the deliberations.

Hwange is Zimbabwe's second biggest power plant with an installed capacity of 920 MW.

will also extend additional funds of USD 23 million for the Bulawayo thermal power power plant and USD 19.5 million for the Deka pumping and water intake system in Zimbabwe, said.

A fund of USD 2.9 million will also be extended to upgrade the Indo-Zim Technology Centre, which had gifted to the African country, he said.

Naidu arrived here Friday night on the second leg of his six-day three-nation tour to Africa, which aims at deepening India's strategic cooperation with Botswana, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)