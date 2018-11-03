Odisha assembly winter session to begin from Nov 16

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Odisha assembly's winter session will begin from November 16, a notification issued by the assembly secretariat said on Saturday.

The notification was issued after the assent by Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal who will address the opening session.

The winter session will have a total of 23 working days and continue till December 15.

Several important bills are likely to be tabled during the session.

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 20:40 IST

