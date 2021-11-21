Assam registers 238 new Coronavirus cases, positivity rate drops to 0.64pc

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Assam increased by 48 against the previous day with 238 fresh infections reported on Saturday taking the overall caseload in the state to 6,15,291, a National Health Mission (NHM) said.

The death toll during the day at five was also higher than the lone fatality reported on Friday, it added.

The new cases were detected out of 37,223 tests conducted during the day, putting the day's positivity rate at 0.64 per cent which was less than 0.67 per cent on Friday.

Among the fresh infections, 135 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district, 13 from Barpeta and 12 from Jorhat.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state so far has reached 2,54,37,888.

Of the five COVID-19 deaths reported during the day, two were from Kamrup (Rural) and one each from Golaghat, Kamrup Metropolitan and Kokrajhar.

The total death toll in the state has touched 6,071 with the death rate at 0.99 per cent.

The number of COVID-19 patients dying due to other reasons remained at 1,347.

Altogether 184 patients were discharged from different facilities during the day after testing negative for the virus, the NHM bulletin said.

The number of cured patients in the state so far is 6,06,117 with a recovery rate of 98.51 per cent.

Assam currently has 1,756 active cases.

Meanwhile, the cumulative beneficiaries receiving the vaccines in Assam so far increased to 3,14,91,235, with 2,07,407 getting their jabs on Saturday.

