Tamil Nadu coronavirus update: 765 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths reported

-
ALSO READ
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
Delta strain overtakes Alpha variant to become dominant variant in US
Delta variant predicted to become predominant mutation across US: CDC
Delta variant of Covid spreads to much of Iran triggering jump in cases
Chandigarh reports first case of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19
-
Tamil Nadu logged 765 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 27,19,515, while the toll rose to 36,361 with 12 more deaths.
Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 879 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,74,327 leaving 8,827 active infections, a medical bulletin said.
A total of 1,00,998 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,32,57,459.
Coimbatore and Chennai accounted for the majority of new infections with 125 and 118 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.
As many as 21 districts reported below 10 COVID-19 infections each, while Theni recorded zero cases, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU