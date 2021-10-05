Kerala coronavirus update: Covid positivity rate drops to 10.44%

The daily Covid test positivity rate in on Tuesday came down to 10.44 per cent with 9,735 persons testing positive for the virus after 93,202 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, said a statement issued by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

On Monday, the state had reported a test positivity rate of 11.82 per cent.

The statement added that 13,878 persons recovered from the disease in the same time period, taking the number of active cases in to 1,24,441, of which 11.10 per cent are admitted to different hospitals.

The state also reported 151 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours, mounting its overall Covid death toll to 25,677.

On the vaccination front, 93 per cent of the state's above 18 population (2.48 crore) have received the first dose so far, of which 42.4 per cent (1.13 crores) have been administered both the doses.

