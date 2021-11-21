Coronavirus: Haryana reports one more death, 11 fresh cases in last 24 hrs

-
With 11 fresh cases, Haryana's COVID-19 tally climbed to 7,71,528 on Saturday, while the death toll due to the viral disease went up to 10,053 in the state with more person succumbing to it.
According to the daily COVID-19 bulletin issued by the state health department, the death was reported from Fatehabad district.
All the 11 fresh cases were reported from Gurugram.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 109 while a total of 7,61,343 people have recovered from the infection.
The Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.68 per cent in Haryana, the bulletin said.
