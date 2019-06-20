Assembly adjourned briefly amid noisy scenes over water crisis

The Legislative Assembly was Thursday briefly adjourned during the Question Hour amid noisy scenes after the opposition criticised the BJP-led government over the issue of distribution of water.

rejected the criticism saying that the drought in the state, especially in Marathwada, was very severe.

There is water scarcity due to less rainfall. Water distribution from dams and reservoirs is being done efficiently, due to which irrigation has increased, he said.

The said the government has signed an MoU with the (NTPC), wherein instead of supplying fresh water from to the NTPC, treated water already used in Solapur would be supplied to its unit.

He said many districts in Vidarbha, Marathwada, Western are facing acute water scarcity.

In Marathwada, only around one per cent water storage is left. The available water stock is distributed for drinking water on priority as per the instructions of the district collectors, Mahajan said.

However, noisy scenes were witnessed in the House when the opposition members targeted the government on the lack of water supply from dams and reduced water storage in them.

adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)