Crude oil futures up 2.52 pc on firm demand

rose by 2.52 per cent to Rs 3,869 per barrel Thursday after participants widened their bets, tracking a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for July delivery traded higher by Rs 95, or 2.52 per cent, at Rs 3,869 per barrel with a business turnover of 15,413 lots.

Crude for August delivery also edged higher by Rs 93, or 2.45 per cent, to Rs 3,893 per barrel with a business volume of 382 lots.

Globally, Intermediate crude rose 2.47 per cent to USD 55.09 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 2.28 per cent to USD 63.23 per barrel.

