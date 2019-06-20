Need to identify talents from across the country to make India global sports power: President

Highlighting the importance of the government's flagship 'Khelo Progamme', Thursday said in order to make a "global powerhouse", it is important to unearth talents from across the country.

Addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, the said the new government has decided to widen the spectrum of the 'Khelo Programme' to cover the entire country.

"Impressive performance in competitions at the world level, enhances the pride of the country as well as increases the interest of children and youth in It also strengthens the culture of according primacy to health in life," Kovind said in his address.

"To make India a global sports powerhouse, it is important that talented players living in far-flung areas of the country are identified and their selection process is made transparent.

"To identify the players at the state and district level, it has been decided to widen the 'Khelo India Programme'. Under this, 2,500 talented players have been selected, and are being trained. Now this facility will be provided to 2,500 new players every year," he added.

The also stressed on the importance of strengthening the existing sports infrastructure in the country and said the government is working towards that.

"The sports infrastructure in the country will be modernised as well as expanded. A new system is being evolved to make available modern infrastructure and facilities to the players," he said.

"It is our endeavour that our players win high accolades in the sports world and enhance the prestige of our country," he added.

