Arvind Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi seat, Sisodia from Patparganj

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced its list of 70 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls to be held next month.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from the New Delhi Assembly seat while his deputy Manish Sisodia from the Patparganj Assembly seat, the party's Political Affairs Committee said.
Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.
