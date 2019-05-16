At least 10 reported trapped in Shanghai building collapse

JUST IN
Business Standard

AFP  |  Shanghai 

At least ten construction workers were trapped in the rubble of an industrial building that collapsed in Shanghai on Thursday as it was undergoing renovation, according to Chinese media reports.

The accident occurred around 11:00 am (0300 GMT) in an area of central Shanghai, with Chinese news outlet The Paper saying at least four people were rescued from the collapsed structure.

First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 13:01 IST

