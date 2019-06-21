At least 30 killed in Indonesia matchstick warehouse fire: Official

At least 30 people, including several children, were killed when a fire ripped through a home that doubled as a matchstick factory in on Friday, authorities said.

"We don't know what caused the fire but it has been extinguished," the of North Sumatra's disaster agency told AFP, adding that at least three children were among the victims.

Pictures from the scene showed blackened corpses lying on top of each other, while TV footage showed plumes of black smoke billowing from the home in the town of in

"When I was about to go out Friday prayers there was a loud explosion," said local resident Budi Zulkifli.

"Most likely they brought the kids to work," Irwan Syahri, disaster mitigation agency, told Metro TV.

He added that the victims "were all badly burned and hard to recognise". Deadly fires are not uncommon in due to poor safety standards that are routinely flouted.

In 2017, at least 46 people were killed and dozens more injured in a blaze that tore through a fireworks factory outside

Seventeen people were killed when a fire ripped through a karaoke bar on in 2015 and, in 2009, a fire killed 20 people at a karaoke bar in Medan, on

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)