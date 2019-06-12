At least 30 Venezuelan migrants missing after boat sinks: lawmaker

At least 30 Venezuelan migrants are missing after the speedboat they were travelling in sank on its way to Curacao, an opposition lawmaker said.

The vessel left from a village in the northwest on Friday with 30 to 35 people on board, deputy told AFP on Tuesday, quoting family members.

"No one has been in touch with their families, which makes us fear the worst," said Stefanelli.

Authorities have not commented on the report.

The body of a man wearing a life jacket was found near in Curacao, according to a coast statement published by media on the island.

However, it was not clear if he had been aboard the speedboat that left clandestinely from the Venezuelan village of in Falcon state.

It's the third such boat carrying Venezuelan migrants to capsize in the last month, with a total of 80 people now missing.

The previous two boats were heading for

Another opposition lawmaker, said on May 19 that 29 people had gone missing when their boat sank in open water on its journey to from northwestern

It was Alcala as well who reported on April 25 that a boat carrying 33 migrants taking the same route disappeared, although nine people were rescued that time.

"These are desperate people who sell all their belongings and leave with nothing," Stefanelli told AFP.

He said that according to the families, the migrants had paid USD 400 each for the crossing -- in a country where the minimum wage is now around USD 6.50 a month because of hyperinflation.

is suffering from an economic crisis and has been in recession for five years, with its people suffering from shortages of basic necessities such as and medicines.

The says a quarter of its 30 million population are in need of humanitarian aid.

Last week, the UN said more than 3.3 million people have fled the country in the last three and a half years.

Jorge Arreaza, a close ally of Nicolas Maduro, has accused the UN of "inflating figures.

