Venezuelan on Saturday (local time) labeled the Latin American country's withdrawal from the (OAS) as a liberation from the "US ministry of colonies."

"We became free of the US ministry of colonies, a tool of interference as well as disrespect for democratic principles and international law. Our Bolivarian and independent Motherland says 'Goodbye' to the OAS," Sputnik quoted Maduro as saying.

This comes after the Venezuelan foreign minister, Jorge Arreaza, announced Venezuela's exit from the OAS.

The Venezuelan had first announced the country's withdrawal in 2017. However, the procedure usually takes two years. The OAS refused to recognise Maduro's new Presidential term, which started on January 10.

"From today (Saturday), the Bolivarian Republic of does not belong to the OAS, we have met all the deadlines and fulfilled the will of the Venezuelan people," Arreaza told government supporters here on Saturday (local time).

The imposed sanctions on Arreaza on Friday. has targeted Venezuelan companies and officials in the last few months with sanctions, as a pressure tactic aimed towards Maduro's ouster.

The South American nation has been in the throes of a political crisis, which was accelerated when declared himself as the of the nation in January. The immediately recognised him as the interim President, demanding Maduro to step down.

Maduro continues to hold on to his post despite several calling for his resignation. is also facing an acute economic and humanitarian crisis at the moment, which is worsened by repeated sanctions from the

like China, Russia, amongst others have slammed international interference in Venezuelan affairs, throwing their weight behind Maduro.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)