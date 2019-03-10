At least a dozen UN-affiliated personnel killed in Ethiopian crash: UN source

At least a dozen people affiliated with the were among those killed in the crash Sunday of an jet near Addis Ababa, a UN source said.

"It is expected that a least a dozen of the victims were affiliated with the UN," the source said, adding that freelance interpreters travelling to a UN conference on the environment might also be among the dead.

Authorities said 157 people were killed when 737 crashed shortly after takeoff from on a flight to Nairobi, where the UN conference was being held.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)