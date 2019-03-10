JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » International » News

Anup Kumar Dubey, Sushil Kumar appointed special directors in ED

Trump ready to meet North Korean leader Kim again: White House
Business Standard

At least a dozen UN-affiliated personnel killed in Ethiopian crash: UN source

AFP  |  United Nations 

At least a dozen people affiliated with the United Nations were among those killed in the crash Sunday of an Ethiopian Airlines jet near Addis Ababa, a UN source said.

"It is expected that a least a dozen of the victims were affiliated with the UN," the source said, adding that freelance interpreters travelling to a UN conference on the environment might also be among the dead.

Authorities said 157 people were killed when the Boeing 737 crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa on a flight to Nairobi, where the UN conference was being held.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, March 10 2019. 23:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements