Athawale launches RPI-A Nagaland unit

Press Trust of India  |  Dimapur 

The Nagaland unit of the Republican Party of India - Athawale (RPI-A) was launched on Tuesday by party president and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

The RPI(A) will contest the next Nagaland assembly election and will make efforts to win some seats, Athawale said.

He said RPI(A) supports all the weaker sections of the society.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said he would take up the issue of the Chiethu greenfield airport near state capital Kohima with the concerned Central authorities.

Mughata Aye was appointed the president of the RPI(A) Nagaland unit.

First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 17:55 IST

