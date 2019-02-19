Athawale launches RPI-A Nagaland unit

-
ALSO READ
Athawale to move SC against ban on 'Dalit' word usage
Man who slapped RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale identified as his own party worker
Man attacks Ramdas Athawale in Maharashtra, detained
Union minister Athawale pins slap attempt on inadequate cop
Ramdas Athawale calls Mayawati 'strong lady'
-
The Nagaland unit of the Republican Party of India - Athawale (RPI-A) was launched on Tuesday by party president and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.
The RPI(A) will contest the next Nagaland assembly election and will make efforts to win some seats, Athawale said.
He said RPI(A) supports all the weaker sections of the society.
The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said he would take up the issue of the Chiethu greenfield airport near state capital Kohima with the concerned Central authorities.
Mughata Aye was appointed the president of the RPI(A) Nagaland unit.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU