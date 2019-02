Agri-Science Congress to kick off in national capital Wednesday

A four-day Agricultural Science that aims to deliberate on doubling farmers income by 2022 with a spotlight on transformation through farm innovation will commence Wednesday in the national capital.

will inaugurate the event being organised by the (NASS), Indian Council of Agriculture Research(ICAR) and (IARI) here at

"The theme of the is 'Innovations for Agricultural Transformation' which is highly topical at the juncture when the government is making all efforts to lessen the agrarian crisis and improve welfare of farmers through enhancing income," NASS told reporters.

The provides a single platform for agri-scientific community to discuss the problems and plan out a new strategy at a time when the has given a target of doubling farmers' income by 2022, said ICAR

"We have to increase the production of crops and animals. We also have to use our natural resources efficiently. This has to be done despite the challenge of climate change and still ensure better returns to the farmers," he said.

The Congress, organised once every two years, will showcase agriculture not only as the main source of employment and livelihood security for nearly 50 per cent of the country's population, but also as a business opportunity, service provider, industry and ecosystem protector.

Reflecting on the journey from green revolution to gene revolution, the Congress will underpin the need for innovation to drive congruent acceleration of productivity, profitablility, sustainability and inclusivity.

About 2,000 delegates from 17 countries are expected to attend the event that will end on February 23. A convention hall will also be unveiled on the occassion.

