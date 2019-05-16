Ather Energy forays into Chennai, eyes 50-55 charging points

: company Ather Energy Thursday said it has planned to set up about 50-55 fast charging network - Ather Grid points by this year-end.

The company has set up seven Ather points here and has partnered with several cafes, restaurants, malls and gyms, marking its foray, a company statement said.

With the charging networks, marks its entry into the Chennai market. The city would have Ather Space, an own experience centre, and pre-orders were set to commence in June, the statement aid.

The charging network is supported by the Ather Grid application allowing owners to locate and check the availability of nearest charging points on a real- time basis.

The company has planned to set up 6,500 charging points in 30 cities by year 2022



"Ather Grid has seen steady adoption in Bengaluru and we believe that accessible charging infrastructure is critical before launching our products in any market we enter," company's said.

"We have already signed up with multiple partners and will add 50 charging points by the end of the year. We are working on setting-up the charging network and our experience centre - Ather Space -- in time for the launch of Ather 450 in the coming weeks", he said.

As of May, Ather Grid has 31 charging points cross 24 locations in Bengaluru and seven locations in Chennai.

The charging network can be used by all electric four- wheelers and electric two-wheelers through the Ather Grid application.

Ather 450 is designed for city riding and can run upto a top speed of 80km/hour. Ather 450 comes with parking assistance, which allows riders to reverse into tight parking spots among other features.

