BHEL to set up Solar Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers along Delhi-Chandigarh Highway

Bharat Heavy Electrical will set up a network of solar-based electric vehicle charges (SEVC) on the Delhi-Chandigarh Highway.

The project is covered under the FAME scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric vehicles in India) of the Department of Heavy Industry, Govt. of India.

The establishment of EV chargers at regular intervals over the entire 250 kms stretch between Delhi and Chandigarh would allay range-anxiety among the Electric Vehicle users and bolster their confidence for inter-city travel.

BHEL's scope of work in the project includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and installation of the EV charging stations along with a Central Monitoring System. Each SEVC charging station will be equipped with a rooftop solar power plant to supply green energy to fast and slow chargers planned to be installed at the location.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 12:32 IST

