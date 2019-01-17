BHEL to set up Solar Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers along Delhi-Chandigarh Highway

Bharat Heavy Electrical will set up a network of solar-based charges (SEVC) on the Delhi- Highway.

The project is covered under the FAME scheme (Faster Adoption and of Hybrid & in India) of the Department of Heavy Industry, Govt. of

The establishment of EV chargers at regular intervals over the entire 250 kms stretch between and would allay range-anxiety among the users and bolster their confidence for

BHEL's scope of work in the project includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and installation of the EV along with a Central Monitoring System. Each SEVC charging station will be equipped with a rooftop solar power plant to supply green to fast and slow chargers planned to be installed at the location.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)