ATK signs Aussie forward Williams

Former Indian Super League champions ATK Friday roped in Australian striker David Williams, who played for A-League club Wellington Phoenix.

"His pace and technique will be valuable to us. He also brings variety to the squad since he can play on either side of the wings as well. His understanding with teammate Roy Krishna will be crucial for us," head coach Antonio Lopez Habas said.

The 31-year-old will also reunite with his fellow teammate Roy Krishna in the forward lineup of the red and whites, who finished sixth last season.

Williams and Krishna shared 30 goals between them in the A-League last season with the former scoring 11 times in 27 matches.

"I am absolutely delighted that I will be able to play alongside my friend Roy Krishna. Hopefully, together as a team, we will be able to win the title and create memories," Williams said.

Williams made his debut for Queensland Roar and went onto play for several A-League clubs, including North Queensland Fury, Sydney FC, Melbourne City and Wellington Phoenix.

Williams has also represented his country at the U-20 FIFA World Youth Championship.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)