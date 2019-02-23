Assam hooch tragedy death toll mounts to 59, 200 taken ill

At least 59 people have died and over 200 taken ill after consuming spurious liquor in tea gardens in Assam's and since Thursday night, said on Saturday.

The death toll is rising every minute, the said after visiting Medical College Hospital (JMCH) here.

"This morning the death toll in and districts was 59 and 200 people have been admitted to hospitals. The death toll and the number of people admitted is changing minute by minute," Sarma told reporters after meeting some patients at the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)