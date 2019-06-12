JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Felt broken towards 'Bodyguard' end: Richard Madden
Business Standard

Aubrey Plaza, Kumail Nanjiani to present at MTV Awards

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Aubrey Plaza, Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista and Jameela Jamil are among the Hollywood stars who will be presenting at the MTV Awards 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the line-up for this year's movie and television awards also includes Daniel Levy, David Spade, Kiernan Shipka, Maude Apatow, Mj Rodriguez, Shameik Moore and Storm Reid.

This year, MTV will live stream both the red carpet and MTV Movie & TV Awards Game Night.

New categories were introduced this edition, including reality royalty, most meme-able moment and best real-life hero.

The awards ceremony, to be hosted by Zachary Levi, will air on June 17.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 10:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU