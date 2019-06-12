Partly cloudy morning in Delhi, respite from heat likely later in the day

It was a partly cloudy Wednesday morning in the national capital, with the minimum settling at 31 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

Delhiites may get some respite from the oppressive heat as gusty winds and thunderstorm are likely in the later half of the day, a said.

The maximum would be around 42 degrees Celsius, he said.

Relative humidity was 47 per cent at 8.30 am, the added.

On Tuesday, the maximum in the city was 44.5 degrees Celsius, five degrees above the season's average.

