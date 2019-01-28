Auction of mementos gifted to PM: Rs 5 lakh each for painting of Modi, a wooden bike

A painting of at a railway station holding a bag with a reserve price of Rs 50,000, and a wooden bike with a base price of Rs 40,000 were sold at Rs 5 lakh each, becoming the highest bids during the two-day physical auction of the gifts received by the prime minister, said Monday.

The last day of the physical auction was on Monday, during which 270 of the the 1,900 items were sold, while of the remaining gifts will begin on the portal Tuesday and will continue till January 31, he said.

After the ends, the total amount raised will be used for 'Namami Gange', a project to clean the

"People have shown tremendous enthusiasm for the auction. Imagine a wooden bike with a reserve price of Rs 40,000 has been sold for Rs 5 lakh and a memento of the with a reserve price of Rs 10,000 has been sold for Rs 3.5 lakh," Sharma said.

" will start from tomorrow in which a wide variety of people even internationally can participate. I am sure the philanthropic thought of the to dedicate the money raised to Namami Gange will inspire more people to do the same."



A photo frame of Ashtamangalam with base price of Rs 1,500 was sold for Rs 28,000 while a metallic sword was sold for Rs 1 lakh against its base price of Rs 5,000.

Also the was auctioned at Rs 70,000 against its base price of Rs 10,000.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)