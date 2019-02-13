Audio clip row: Govt-Oppn stand-off over SIT probe continues

The stand-off between the government and the opposition continued on Tuesday over an SITprobe into an audio clip involving B S Yeddyurappa in a purported conversation to lure a JD(S) MLA in his alleged attempt to topple the Congress-JDS government.

The stuck to its strong opposition to the SIT and the ruling coalition refused to budge from its position that only a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe should be held.

A meeting of floor leaders called by Legislative Assembly to resolve the issue failed to break the impasse.

When the House met for the day after the Speaker's meeting with floor leaders, criticised the government for being "stubborn", with Opposition BJP B S Yeddyurappa saying his party was opposed to an SIT probe.

"We are open to a house committee or privilege committee or an inquiry by a judge, but the government is stubborn," he said.

Another BJP said his party was open to an inquiry limited to allegation against the Speaker, but the government was 'adamant' on an SIT probe with a political motive.

Kumaraswamy on Monday had announced a comprehensive SIT probe into the audio clip.

As the audio row rocked the assembly, Kumaraswamy had accepted an "advice" by the to constitute SIT to probe the episode to "establish the truth" as his name has also been dragged with the charge that he had been "booked" for Rs 50 crore.

Questioning the government's intention, Yeddyurappa declared that his party would sit on a dharna in protest against the SIT.

The political war over charges of horse-trading had escalated in on Friday with Kumaraswamy releasing the audio clip.

Speaking on behalf of the government and despite the presence of Minister and Ministers in the House, Legislature Party said that the government stand was clear in favour of an SIT probe.

"Whoever it is, however big they ar...everyone knows who is behind it. They should be brought to justice and strict action should be taken against them," he added.

Following this, BJP members entered the well of the House, shouting slogans against the government.

Amidst the BJP's protest and chaotic scenes in the House, the said he was allowing introduction of passage of certain bills as they were essential.

Assembly secretariat officials said eight bills were introduced and passed on Wednesday.

As the House met post lunch, BJP members continued the protest from the well of the House.

Also raising the issue of attack on BJP MLA Pritam Gowda's residence in Hassan, allegedly by JD(S) supporters, they shouted slogans "down down goonda government".

Soon after the House was adjourned, Yeddyurappa rushed to Hassan along with 15 legislators to meet party workers there and the parents of Pritam Gowda.

