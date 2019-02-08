Kumaraswamy releases audio clips, claiming BJP trying to topple his govt

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Friday released two audio clips purportedly of BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa trying to lure JD(S) MLA Nagan Gouda, claiming the party was trying to topple his government and it was being done with the knowledge of

However, Yeddyurappa dismissed the audio clips as "fake".

Kumaraswamy released the clips at a hurriedly called press conference hours before the presentation of the state budget in the assembly.

He claimed that the clips were purportedly of Yeddyurappa trying to lure JD(S) MLA

Kumaraswamy claimed Yeddyurappa called Nagan Gouda's son in the early hours of Friday attempting to entice his father.

"Without the knowledge of the prime minister, is it possible to do this," he asked, saying Modi should come clean on the issue.

The ruling coalition partners and JD(S) have been accusing the BJP of trying to dethrone their nine-month old government with various offers, including bribe in cash and ministerial berths, a charge the saffron party has rejected.

