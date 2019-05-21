Aussie opener Burns leaves Lancashire 'for personal reasons'

Joe Burns' Ashes chances have taken a hit with the Australian batsman calling time on his stint with English county side Lancashire and heading home "for personal reasons".

The 29-year-old, who scored a career-best 180 in Australia's last Test, against in Canberra, signed as the club's as part of his build-up to against England, which starts on August 1.

He was due to be with them for most of season, but made just one appearance.

"Lancashire can confirm that overseas batsman has returned to due to personal reasons, and will now not be available for the club's 2019 campaign," it said in a statement.

"Lancashire wishes Joe all the best, and it would be appreciated if his privacy is respected during this time."



The reason for his departure was not clear. Burns has been replaced in the Lancashire squad by fellow Australian Jake Lehmann, son of former national

