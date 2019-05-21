Former F1 champion Niki Lauda dies at 70

Legendary has died at the age of 70, his family said in a statement released to Austrian media early Tuesday.

"With deep sadness, we announce that our beloved has peacefully passed away with his family on Monday," the statement read.

Lauda's death comes eight months after he underwent a lung transplant.

"His unique achievements as an are and will remain unforgettable, his tireless zest for action, his straightforwardness and his courage remain," added the statement.

"A role model and a benchmark for all of us, he was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather away from the public, and he will be missed."



Austrian won the drivers' three times, in 1975 and 1977 for and in 1984 with

"All at are deeply saddened to learn that our friend, colleague and World Champion, Lauda, has passed away. Niki will forever be in our hearts and enshrined in our history. #RIPNiki," his former team tweeted on their verified account.

had been at since 2012 and he was instrumental in bringing in Lewis Hamilton to spark a run of success that has brought five consecutive world drivers' and constructors' championships.

"A legend has left us. Rest in peace Niki #nikilauda," tweeted 2009 world champion and former as exploded with the of his death. Former motorcycling world champion said on Twitter:



"RIP Niki Lauda, a true Icon and legend. Thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time." During his driving career, Lauda suffered horrific injuries on August 1, 1976 when, having already won five races that season, his vehicle burst into flames on the Nuerburgring in

- Last rites - ============== He had severe burns to his face and hands, and inhaled toxic fumes which damaged his lungs. Despite being given the last rites in hospital he made an almost miraculous recovery to race again just six weeks later still bandaged and in intense pain.

He missed only two races that season but was unable to hold off the challenge of Britain's James Hunt, who went on to claim his only world title. The rivalry between the two men -- which demonstrated the Austrian's extraordinary courage and fighting spirit -- was portrayed in the 2013 film "Rush" by American

The next season, in 1977, Lauda went on to win his second with He quit Formula One at the end of 1979 to pursue his second passion, civil aviation. But he came back to the race circuit in 1982, this time with McLaren, and won his last with them in 1984.

Lauda underwent an emergency lung transplant in a in August 2 last year after contracting an infection in his lungs, which were scarred and weakened by the effects of inhaling high temperature smoke during the 1976 accident.

Years before he had also received kidney transplants. When one failed, a second kidney was donated by his then-girlfriend Birgit Wetzinger, a former flight attendant, who he married in 2008. Besides their twins, a boy and a girl born in 2009, Lauda also had three other sons from previous relationships.

