Australia cancels residency of politically connected Chinese billionaire

A prominent Chinese billionaire political donor has been stripped of his Australian residency and barred from returning to the country after scrutiny of his ties, media reported Wednesday.

was reportedly left stranded outside of after Home Affairs cancelled his permanent residency and rejected his application for citizenship.

The prominent property developer has donated millions to Australia's two main political parties and been photographed with key figures including former and opposition

But he has come under scrutiny for alleged links to the -- a Communist Party-linked body accused of neutralising opposition and buying political influence around the world.

Asked about Huang's case, said he would not comment on such "sensitive matters", but added "the government has always acted consistent with the advice that we've received and that's what has happened on this occasion."



Quoting unnamed sources, the Morning Herald newspaper said Huang had his application for an Australian passport blocked on "character grounds" and concerns over the "reliability" of information he had supplied in interviews.

The declined AFP's request for comment on the case.

Meanwhile, played down suggestions that the decision to strip Xiangmo of his residency could poison relations between and

The countries' economies are deeply intertwined, but conflicting and China's increasingly strong-arm tactics in the Pacific region have made cooperation more difficult.

"I don't expect it to be the subject of a bilateral discussion. These are matters that occur from time to time," she told the when asked about the Huang case.

Australia's main spy agency has long voiced concerns that was interfering in Australian institutions and using the opaque political donations system to gain access.

It reportedly warned the country's political elite about taking donations from Huang -- who owns a multi-million-dollar mansion in -- and a fellow billionaire property developer,

In 2017, one-time opposition powerbroker was forced to quit when it emerged his office took cash from Huang to pay legal bills.

The Morning Herald said Dastyari had repeatedly contacted immigration personally to check on Huang's case.

last year introduced sweeping reforms to its espionage and foreign interference laws, strengthening existing offences and introducing new ones targeting the foreign influence of domestic politics, including a ban on foreign donations to political parties.

"Foreign adversaries are actively working against Australia's interests through a variety of means, including obtaining classified information or seeking to influence the outcome of Australia's democratic processes," the government said upon passing the laws in June.

has dismissed the claims of meddling as and

On Wednesday -- who polls tip to become Australia's next -- dodged questions about whether his party would return donations from Huang.

"Well, we stopped taking money from him a couple of years ago," he told journalists.

"In fact, stopped taking donations from that gentleman and another person before the law caught up with our position," he said.

