Class 8 student abducted, raped in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Deoria (UP) 

A class 8 student was allegedly abducted and raped by three youths in Deoria district, police said Wednesday.

The minor was abducted from her home on Monday night when she was sleeping with her siblings and later taken to a nearby agriculture field and raped by the youths, Superintendent of Police (SP) N Kolanchi said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, an FIR was registered against the three youths, the SP said, adding that two of the three accused were taken into custody.

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 16:00 IST

