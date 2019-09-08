Australia hold on to the Ashes in England for the first time in 18 years

-
ALSO READ
We've got to bowl at the top of our game: Aussie pacer James Pattinson
2nd Ashes Test: Aus end Day 2 at 30/1 after bundling out England for 258
Steve Smith returns for Australia in 4th Ashes test
Josh Hazlewood wants to focus on Ashes after missing out from WC squad
ICC World Cup 2019: Check the 15-player provisional squads of all the teams
-
Australia retained the Ashes after beating England by 185 runs in the final session of the fourth test at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Josh Hazlewood claimed the winning wicket, trapping Craig Overton leg before wicket, as Australia dismissed England's second innings for 197 deep into the evening session to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. As the holder, Australia only needs to draw the series to keep cricket's famous urn.
"We've retained it, we haven't won it," Australia captain Tim Paine told the BBC. He added: "We'll have a bloody good night together." The fifth and final test in cricket's oldest regular international series starts Sept. 12 at The Oval.
England resumed Day 5 on 18-2, went to lunch on 87-4 and tea on 166-6.
Jack Leach, who scored a 51-ball 12, batted for an hour with England fans hoping for a repeat of his third test heroics, or even bad light.
Australia held on to the Ashes in England for the first time in 18 years. It thrashed England by 251 runs in the opening test at Edgbaston, the second test at Lord's was drawn before England won at Headingley by one wicket to level the series 1-1.
"Bitterly disappointed," England captain Joe Root said, "to come so close to taking it to The Oval is quite hard to take.