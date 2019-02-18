JUST IN
Australia says 'sophisticated state actor' hacked political parties

AFP  |  Sydney 

Australia on Monday said a mass hack that breached parliament systems also hit the country's main political parties and was carried out by a "sophisticated state actor".

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told lawmakers that while investigating the previously announced parliament hack "we also became aware that the networks of some political parties, Liberal, Labor and Nationals have also been affected".

"Our cyber experts believe that a sophisticated state actor is responsible for this malicious activity," he said.

First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 07:00 IST

