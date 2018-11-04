Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI scorecard

Scoreboard from the first one-day international between and in on Sunday:







A. Finch lbw b Ngidic de Kock b SteynD. Short c du Plessis b SteynC. Lynn c de Kock b Phehlukwayo15A. Carey c de Kock b Imran Tahir33G. Maxwell c Klaasen b Phehlukwayo11M. Stoinis c Klaasen b Phehlukwayo14P. run out (Miller)12N. Coulter-Nile c Klaasen b Ngidi34M. Starc lbw b Imran Tahir12J. Hazlewood not outExtras (b2, lb4, w3)Total (all out, 38.1 overs)152Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Head), 2-4 (Short), 3-8 (Finch), 4-36 (Lynn), 5-48 (Maxwell), 6-66 (Stoinis), 7-89 (Cummins), 8-107 (Carey), 9-140 (StarcBowling: Steyn 7-1-18-2, Ngidi 8.1-3-26-2, Rabada 8-0-30-0, Phehlukwayo6-0-33-3, Imran Tahir 9-0-39-2.

