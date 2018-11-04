JUST IN
Business Standard

Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI scorecard

AFP  |  Sydney 

Scoreboard from the first one-day international between Australia and South Africa in Perth on Sunday:

Australia


A. Finch lbw b Ngidi

5

T. Head c de Kock b Steyn

1

D. Short c du Plessis b Steyn

0

C. Lynn c de Kock b Phehlukwayo

15

A. Carey c de Kock b Imran Tahir

33

G. Maxwell c Klaasen b Phehlukwayo

11

M. Stoinis c Klaasen b Phehlukwayo

14

P. Cummins run out (Miller)

12

N. Coulter-Nile c Klaasen b Ngidi

34

M. Starc lbw b Imran Tahir

12

J. Hazlewood not out

6

Extras (b2, lb4, w3)

9

Total (all out, 38.1 overs)

152

Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Head), 2-4 (Short), 3-8 (Finch), 4-36 (Lynn), 5-48 (Maxwell), 6-66 (Stoinis), 7-89 (Cummins), 8-107 (Carey), 9-140 (Starc

Bowling: Steyn 7-1-18-2, Ngidi 8.1-3-26-2, Rabada 8-0-30-0, Phehlukwayo

6-0-33-3, Imran Tahir 9-0-39-2.

First Published: Sun, November 04 2018. 12:35 IST

