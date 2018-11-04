Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI scorecard

-
Scoreboard from the first one-day international between Australia and South Africa in Perth on Sunday:
Australia
A. Finch lbw b Ngidi
5
T. Head c de Kock b Steyn
1
D. Short c du Plessis b Steyn
0
C. Lynn c de Kock b Phehlukwayo
15
A. Carey c de Kock b Imran Tahir
33
G. Maxwell c Klaasen b Phehlukwayo
11
M. Stoinis c Klaasen b Phehlukwayo
14
P. Cummins run out (Miller)
12
N. Coulter-Nile c Klaasen b Ngidi
34
M. Starc lbw b Imran Tahir
12
J. Hazlewood not out
6
Extras (b2, lb4, w3)
9
Total (all out, 38.1 overs)
152
Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Head), 2-4 (Short), 3-8 (Finch), 4-36 (Lynn), 5-48 (Maxwell), 6-66 (Stoinis), 7-89 (Cummins), 8-107 (Carey), 9-140 (Starc
Bowling: Steyn 7-1-18-2, Ngidi 8.1-3-26-2, Rabada 8-0-30-0, Phehlukwayo
6-0-33-3, Imran Tahir 9-0-39-2.
