Australia slump to 152 all out against South Africa

were bowled out for just 152 in 38.1 overs by in the opening one-day international in on Sunday, with their batsmen collapsing under a pace onslaught.

The hosts came into the game having lost 16 of their past 18 ODIs and with the reverberations of a ball-tampering scandal this year still hanging over them.

(34) and (33) were the only ones to offer any resistence, with Andile Phehlukwayo the pick of the South African bowlers with 3-33 off six overs.

The Proteas opted for a four-pronged pace attack on a fast pitch and after winning the toss and choosing to bowl it quickly paid dividends with soon in trouble.

got a thick edge to off veteran quick for just one and then D'Arcy Short, in the side for who needs on an abscess, followed him back to the pavilion for a duck two balls later.

Again the dangerous Steyn did the damage, with Short driving a swinging ball into the hands of who held a flying catch at second slip to leave 4-2.

Aaron Finch, who can be explosive when in full flight, totally misjudged the bounce from a Lungi Ngidi delivery and was out lbw soon after for five.

He mistakenly opted not to review with Australia floundering at 8-3 as replays revealed the ball would have gone over the stumps.

The first four of the innings didn't come until the 12th over when drove a full-toss to the boundary but he couldn't build on the momentum, caught behind for 15 on review after the umpire initially gave him not out.

Another review saw a fuming gone for 11 with Phehlukwayo just getting his fingers under the ball for a catch at mid-on.

Left-hander Carey, in the side as wicketkeeper after was dropped, kept the scoreboard slowly ticking over but he fell attempting to scoop an Imran Tahir ball over the

Some late fireworks from Coulter-Nile, including a big six, took Australia past 150.

