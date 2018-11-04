Delhi govt plans to allow shops in subways to prevent 'anti-social activities' after evening hrs

The government has chalked out a plan to provide space for opening of shops in subways in the city following a number of complaints of "anti-social activities" being carried out after evening hours.

The directions were issued at a meeting, hled on October 29, chaired by PWD's Engineer-in-Chief

The has sought a list of subways wherever opening of shops is feasible and can operate till late at night to ensure that there is no "anti-social activities" at these places.

According to the department, the issue of anti-social activities was also taken up in the recently-held meeting chaired by



As per the minutes of the meeting, officials were also directed to ensure adequate lighting besides proper cleaning in the city's subways.

"A proposal is also being considered to provide space in subways wherever feasible for shops which can be operated till late at night.

"The engineer-in-chief directed that a list of subways needs to be compiled and circulated where space for hiring of shops can be provided and a zone-wise list should be prepared for onward submission to other departments for doing the needful," it stated.

