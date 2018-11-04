Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe first Test scoreboard

Scoreboard after Zimbabwe's first innings on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Zimbabwe first innings:
H. Masakadza lbw b Jayed
52
B. Chari b Taijul
13
B. Taylor c Nazamul b Taijul
6
S. Williams c Mehidy b Mahmudullah 88
S. Raza b Nazmul
19
P. Moor not out
63
R. Chakabva c Nazmul b Taijul
28
W. Masakadza c Mushfiqur b Taijul
4
B. Mavuta lbw b Nazmul
3
K. Jarvis c Mehidy b Taijul
4
T. Chatara c Liton b Taijul
0
Extras (b1, lb1)
2
Total (all out; 117.3 overs)
282
Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-47, 3-85, 4-129, 5-201, 6-261, 7-268, 8-273, 9-282
Bowling: Jayed 21-3-68-1, Taijul 39.3-7-108-6, Ariful 4-1-7-0, Mehidy 27-8-45-0, Nazmul 23-6-49-2, Mahmudullah 3-0-3-1.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU