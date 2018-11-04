Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe first Test scoreboard

Scoreboard after Zimbabwe's first innings on the second day of the first Test against at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Zimbabwe first innings:



H. Masakadza lbw b Jayed



52B. Chari b Taijul13B. Taylor c Nazamul b TaijulS. Williams c Mehidy b Mahmudullah 88S. Raza b Nazmul19P. Moor not out63R. Chakabva c Nazmul b Taijul28W. Masakadza c Mushfiqur b TaijulB. Mavuta lbw b NazmulK. Jarvis c Mehidy b TaijulT. Chatara c Liton b TaijulExtras (b1, lb1)Total (all out; 117.3 overs)282Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-47, 3-85, 4-129, 5-201, 6-261, 7-268, 8-273, 9-282Bowling: Jayed 21-3-68-1, Taijul 39.3-7-108-6, Ariful 4-1-7-0, Mehidy 27-8-45-0, Nazmul 23-6-49-2, Mahmudullah 3-0-3-1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)