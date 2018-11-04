JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

TRS-BJP have 'more than tacit' alliance in Telangana: Jaipal Reddy

Delhi govt plans to allow shops in subways to prevent 'anti-social activities' after evening hrs
Business Standard

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe first Test scoreboard

AFP  |  Sylhet (Bangladesh) 

Scoreboard after Zimbabwe's first innings on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Zimbabwe first innings:

H. Masakadza lbw b Jayed


52

B. Chari b Taijul

13

B. Taylor c Nazamul b Taijul

6

S. Williams c Mehidy b Mahmudullah 88

S. Raza b Nazmul

19

P. Moor not out

63

R. Chakabva c Nazmul b Taijul

28

W. Masakadza c Mushfiqur b Taijul

4

B. Mavuta lbw b Nazmul

3

K. Jarvis c Mehidy b Taijul

4

T. Chatara c Liton b Taijul

0

Extras (b1, lb1)

2

Total (all out; 117.3 overs)

282

Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-47, 3-85, 4-129, 5-201, 6-261, 7-268, 8-273, 9-282

Bowling: Jayed 21-3-68-1, Taijul 39.3-7-108-6, Ariful 4-1-7-0, Mehidy 27-8-45-0, Nazmul 23-6-49-2, Mahmudullah 3-0-3-1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, November 04 2018. 12:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements