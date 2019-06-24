Australian media sue police after raids over leaked documents

Australia's national broadcaster went to court Monday to challenge a police raid on its offices and demand the return of files seized during the controversial operation.

The (ABC) demanded an injunction to prevent police from accessing the seized files, which concern a two-year-old investigative report on war crimes by Australian special forces in

ABC said the suit also challenged the constitutionality of the used by police to conduct the raid "on the basis that it hinders our implied freedom of political communication.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)