Australian media sue police after raids over leaked documents

AFP  |  Sydney 

Australia's national broadcaster went to court Monday to challenge a police raid on its offices and demand the return of files seized during the controversial operation.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) demanded an injunction to prevent police from accessing the seized files, which concern a two-year-old investigative report on war crimes by Australian special forces in Afghanistan.

ABC managing director David Anderson said the suit also challenged the constitutionality of the search warrant used by police to conduct the raid "on the basis that it hinders our implied freedom of political communication.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 14:30 IST

